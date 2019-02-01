Grace USA Tools:...

It's been proven time and time again: I’m no gunsmith.

In fact, I’ve probably hammered and punched and disassembled too many guns and gun sub-parts without any real knowledge of what I’m doing. I’m not talking about field stripping here. That I can do. Dropping in replacement parts, changing grip panels, adjusting sights? I get a solid B+. Detail stripping, depending on the gun, can be a whole 'nother matter. Repairs and alterations are pretty much out of my league. How do I know this? How else? Trial and error.



Still, for even basic tasks, good tools are indispensable. That’s why I’m going to introduce you to several good tools on my gun bench. I've been using these for years for gun and gear work. And they all still work as good as new.



Up first is this Grace USA Gun Care Tool Set, a 17-piece set consisting of brass punches, a brass hammer, and several flathead screwdrivers, all contained in a handy zipped case.