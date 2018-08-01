Galco's WalkAbout 2.0 Revolver Holster

Revolvers will never go away; therefore, we'll continue to see innovation in revolver holstering systems. I use a Galco Walkabout when I'm carrying a certain autoloading pistol. It's a great easy-on, easy-off holster also easily adjustable for cant. But since I'm a revolver guy at heart, now I need one to conceal a snubbie... Here's the PR from Galco:



Part of Galco's Concealed Carry Lite™ line of holsters, the WalkAbout™ 2.0 offers all the benefits of the Tuck-n-Go 2.0 – with the addition of an attached speedloader carrier! It’s an exceptional combination of high performance, comfort and affordability.



The WalkAbout 2.0’s open top allows a very fast draw, while the reinforced mouth allows a smooth and easy return of the gun to the holster. The WalkAbout 2.0’s belt clips are adjustable for cant, making it suitable for the strongside, crossdraw, or appendix carry positions.



The ambidextrous WalkAbout 2.0 is supplied with two types of interchangeable tuckable clips. The first is the UniClip™, designed to go over the belt, but which also works well without a belt. The second is the Ultimate Stealth™ clip with hook, which fits on the trouser waistband, under or behind a belt with just the clip showing, for the ultimate in stealthy concealment!



Made for compact revolvers, the WalkAbout 2.0 is available in black and priced at a very affordable $53!