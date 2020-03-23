Going Up The Mountain

Our New Mexico hunt was arranged through Colorado Buck outfitters, on a 19,000-acre ranch managed for elk and mule deer hunting outside Cimarron. Buck had noticed a declining quality in the mule deer trophies taken and had organized our hunt to cull any buck at least 3 years old with three or fewer points on at least one side. With this limitation, I expected it might be a tough hunt. It proved otherwise.

At camp, I met an old hunting partner John Barsness and we sighted in our Momentum/Eliminator combo with Hornady’s 143-gr. ELD-X load, a sleek, plastic-tipped game bullet with a G1 BC .623 rating and muzzle velocity of 2,700 fps. The hunt was on.

The next morning found John and I in the care of our guide, Dwayne, working through a high mountain burn. John and I had amicably decided I would take the first shot since I had an Arizona Coues deer tag burning a hole in my pocket.

As luck would have it, the first buck we spotted was sporting a very deformed rack, with 2 points on one side and a weird, 3-point sprout of an antler on the other. He was an old gray-faced mulie, walking several hundred yards to our front.

I got down on the bipod as quick as a cat, punched the Eliminator on switch, viewed the laser report of 311 yards, waited for the little red dot to indicate the aiming point, led the walking buck a hair and pulled the trigger. The bullet drove through his left ribs and came to rest under the hide of the right shoulder. The hunt was over. With the core intact, the retained weight of Hornady’s ELD-X bullet measured 105-grains — I could not have asked for better performance.

