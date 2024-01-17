Finch Knife’s Shiv

The “shiv” is commonly known as a rough, handmade prison knife. Think of it as the Saturday Night Special of penitentiary life. Now, Finch Knife has taken the idea of the Shiv and made it downright presentable. Finch’s hallmark is to take traditional pocketknife patterns, bring them up to modern design standards and give them cool names. Located far from the hi-tech crowd in Stilwell, Kansas, Finch is owned by two young entrepreneurs — Spencer Marquardt and Steve Laughlin — who take their jobs seriously and have fun doing it. The Shiv is their latest in an impressive line of pocket fare.

The Finch Shiv is 6.5″ overall with a closed (handle) length of 3.7″. Our review sample has Ghost Green G10 handle scales over black-coated stainless steel liners with a blade to match, but you can also have it with an uncoated blade and liner combo. It’s also available with Black G10 and Mkuruti wood scales.

The Shiv’s 2.8″ 14c28n stainless steel Wharnecliffe blade rolls out via a flipper smooth as a whistle and snicks into place via a liner-lock mechanism machined into the upper liner. The 14c28n stainless is a Swedish Sandvik steel originally used in razor blades. You can carry the Shiv via the 2.0″ tip-up pocket located on the back scale or remove the clip altogether and tote it loose in the pocket.