ESEE Model 3 S35VN
Popular Knife Gets A Shot Of Adrenaline
ESEE was making rough and tumble knives for hard use in the great outdoors long before the contemporary Bushcraft era — and the ESEE-3 has always been one of their most popular knives. Recently they released the ESEE-3 in Crucible Industries’ S35VN stainless steel, a premium proprietary blade steel known for its extremely fine grain. Crucible is an American steel manufacturer specializing in powdered metal technology and pioneered such blade steels for use in the cutlery industry.
The ESEE-3 S35VN is 8.19″ in overall length with 3.875″ of the total in its flat-ground drop point blade. There’s a finger choil at the base of the blade edge that splits time with the handle. The handle is 4.375″ with Black G10 scales featuring a horizontal 3-D machined ribbed pattern across the surface. The sheath is ESEE’s black polymer with a separate spring clip belt mount.
Why You’ll Like It
The ESSE-3 has long established itself as a popular EDC for users who prefer not to carry a folding knife — the reasons being a fixed-blade can be employed quicker as the blade doesn’t require opening and is devoid of moving parts that can break. It’s a “Just the facts, Ma’am”-kinda knife. The Crucible S35VN stainless steel is a nice alternative to the base 1095 carbon steel model as it will not rust and has a more durable edge. It has more of a city-slicker tactical look but is just as handy in the great outdoors as the original was intended. Suggested retail is $205 — a small price to pay for what was already considered a terrific knife to begin with.