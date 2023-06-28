ESEE Model 3 S35VN

ESEE was making rough and tumble knives for hard use in the great outdoors long before the contemporary Bushcraft era — and the ESEE-3 has always been one of their most popular knives. Recently they released the ESEE-3 in Crucible Industries’ S35VN stainless steel, a premium proprietary blade steel known for its extremely fine grain. Crucible is an American steel manufacturer specializing in powdered metal technology and pioneered such blade steels for use in the cutlery industry.

The ESEE-3 S35VN is 8.19″ in overall length with 3.875″ of the total in its flat-ground drop point blade. There’s a finger choil at the base of the blade edge that splits time with the handle. The handle is 4.375″ with Black G10 scales featuring a horizontal 3-D machined ribbed pattern across the surface. The sheath is ESEE’s black polymer with a separate spring clip belt mount.