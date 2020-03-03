Scarface

“It stung. The blood was warm, trickling down my nose. I won’t do that again!” This account of recoil’s kiss seems almost spurious. How can anyone planning to fire a rifle more than once guarantee an unblemished brow? Mine is mostly scar tissue!

Such a disconnect makes sense when you consider the standard length of a rifle-stock now is 13-1/2″, a good measure for the mythical average shooter. My 37″ arms and tendency to crawl on the comb beg a longer pull. My head is in the red zone for scopes mounted to suit many riflemen.

No one I know mates up perfectly with a 13-1/2″ stock in summer and winter attire from every shooting position. We adapt to conditions, holding the rifle imperfectly most of the time, but well enough to kill game or nip a 10-ring or the edge of a steel plate — and to see a useful scope field. The eye relief of a scope (distance from rear lens to eye that delivers a full field of view) is somewhat forgiving. The lower the magnification, the less critical the ER. But ideally you position the scope so when you cheek the rifle, your eye naturally falls near the center of the range of acceptable ER.