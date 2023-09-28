Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT) has been prolific at releasing forward-thinking knives over the years, both in their styling and mechanics. The company has a deep design team of custom knifemakers in their stable and Matthew Lerch is one of them. Matthew, known for his clean design, was originally trained as a jeweler/watchmaker and he grew into a stellar knife designer over the years. The LCBK (Lightweight Crossbar Knife) is his latest and CRKT pulled out the stops to make it as good as it could be.

The LCBK 3.48″ blade is a thumb-stud-activated Clip Point design with all the style and grace of a missile. Blade steel is 154CM stainless, a favorite of custom knifemakers before the proprietary particle steel revolution took hold. Some still prefer it as it’s darn good steel. The LCBK’s 4.52″ handle is sculpted black G-10 composite over a short pivot and lock assembly housed in stainless steel liners.

On the lower handle spine there’s a black-coated, jimped spacer bar that is pure Matthew Lerch. The crowning touch is the ambidextrous, pull-down Crossbar Lock located just forward of the upper rear handle spine for easy access. Such “bar lock” mechanisms are a tad rare in the folding knife world and it works like a charm with Lerch’s clean space-age design. The thumb studs, pivot and lock-bar caps got some fancy machining touches as well. Out back there’s a clean, skeletonized pocket clip for tip-up carry. All this goodness weighs in at a paltry 2.80 oz. A drawstring pouch is included