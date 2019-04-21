Crimson Trace CTS-1000

Once this was addressed, it was simply a question of getting the red dot down to sufficient intensity to allow for a “100-yard friendly” sight picture discreet enough to allow for the smallest groups we could get. We’re talking a pinprick of red here. Granted, for real-world purposes (at shorter yardages), a bigger, quicker-to-acquire dot would be preferable. Since the CTS-1000 has 10 levels of intensity, you’re certainly free to shop around for the one that suits you but in our “geezer defense,” we came up in a scope era in which teeny-tiny groups are the mark of, well, coolness …



The adjustment range is 100 MOA and the adjustments for both windage and elevation are graduated in one MOA increments. The controls are pretty simple. The forward button turns things “on” and increases the intensity. The rear button turns things “off” and decreases intensity.



At 100 yards, groups averaged 1.5". The same load with a scope aboard usually prints slightly less but such results are awfully good — as good as we’ve come to expect at that distance with a red dot — even one with the intensity dialed way, way down.



MSRP on the CTS-1000 is $299, a pretty good deal, particularly when you stop to consider your initial cash outlay also includes the QD mount. The sight runs on a single CR2032 battery with a life claim of “up to nine years,” although we’d certainly change it out sooner than that!



There are situations where quick target acquisition and a no-limit field of view trump the high magnification and complex reticles precision shooters need. When paired with the handy, powerful SOCOM 16 (or any other railed long gun), the simple 2 MOA red dot and 1X magnification of the CTS-1000 would work as a great quick-reaction team to keep you safe and potential trouble at bay.



