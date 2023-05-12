I was first introduced to the Cole-Tac Cheat Sheet at an event where we shot some new rifles at stupidly long distances in challenging conditions. It was great fun but as anyone who has tackled dynamic “practical” rifle problems — sniper deployment, long-distance hunting, non-static training or competition — already knows, keeping your “quick” dope handy is always a pain.

Books slam shut at the worse moment, bits of paper either get wet, fly away or both and somehow even writing on the back of your hand invariably ends up getting smudged. Enter The Cheat Sheet.

Simplicity itself, you get a credit-card sized plastic card that bungees to your scope with minimal bother. Whether you tape a bit of paper to it, use a marker or even pencil, your scope dope will stay in place, ready for quick access even when things are moving quickly.

MSRP: $24

Cole-tac.com

