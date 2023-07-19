Burris XTR Pro Scope

For serious competition shooters, Burris offers their newest XTR PRO. The optic has all the features needed for demanding PRS type competition including a tool-less zero stop, quick detach race dial, and a throw lever. I chose the 5.5-30x scope with 56mm objective and SCR 2 Mil reticle. The XTR PRO comes with a 34mm tube and is First Focal Plane with 1/10 mil click value. With a 20 MOA base, shooters have plenty of elevation with the optic’s 90 MOA/26 Mil elevation adjustment.

Mounting this optic on a 6 Dasher, I found windage and elevation adjustments repeatable and consistent. The SCR 2 Mil is ideal for me as it’s not too busy but provides ample adjustments for corrections. You can write your drops on the speed dial with an erasable pin for quick dialing when engaging multiple targets. The XTR PRO is a winner — though for me, all bets are off!

MSRP: $2,640

BurrisOptics.com

