Bug Out Over 3 New Benchmade Bugout Knives
If you carry a knife in your pocket, chances are it might be a Benchmade. After all, the Oregon-based company is one of the largest knife manufacturers in the U.S. and produces knives for every possible activity in which you might need a blade. For many Americans, that need is simply whatever tasks everyday life throws our way.
Introduced in 2017, the Benchmade Bugout was designed for the modern adventurer. Featuring a premium steel drop-point blade, lightweight handles and Benchmade’s reliable AXIS mechanism, the Bugout is a slim and ergonomic knife suitable for both indoor and outdoor needs. Quick to become the quintessential EDC knife, the Bugout grew in 2020 by way of shrinking the original design to create the Mini Bugout, offering the same features in a smaller package.
Just one year later, Benchmade is giving everyday carriers and knife enthusiasts more reasons to bug out with three new models to elevate the Bugout family in 2021.
533BK-2 Mini Bugout
When the 533 Mini Bugout first launched, many expected it to sport the traditional satin blade–black handle look. Instead, Benchmade threw a curveball, offering it in orange handles with a satin blade or white handles with a black blade. However, consumers didn’t have to wait long for the follow-up fastball, as the Mini Bugout is now available in an all-black package just like its bigger brother.
Measuring 6.49” open and 3.7” closed, the 533BK-2 Mini Bugout packs a punch with its 2.82” CPM-S30V steel, Black DLC blade wrapped in recently introduced black CF-Elite handles — lighter and more rigid than the previously-offered Grivory, and just 0.41” thick. Add the Mini Deep-Carry clip and the result is a pint-sized, ultralight pocketknife for $160.
535BK-4 Bugout
Speaking of the unexpected, the second of three new Bugout models is unlike any other in the family. Named the 535BK-4 Bugout, this full-size model uses premium materials in both its blade and handles.
Providing superior edge retention, toughness and corrosion resistance, the 3.24” blade is made from M390 steel while its handles are milled from 6061-T6 aluminum, featuring a pattern radiating from its pivot. And if that wasn’t enough, red anodized spacers and a matching thumb stud provide subtle but sharp accents to the classy knife.
Weighing in slightly heavier at 2.5 oz., the Bugout’s $275 price tag can help lighten your wallet to balance your everyday carry and become your pocket’s new favorite.
535BK-3 Bugout
If you were to close your eyes and envision a knife representative of Benchmade as a company, it might just be the third Bugout model of 2021. Wearing what amounts to a coat of arms, the new 535BK-3 Bugout is clad in black, silver and Benchmade’s signature blue.
Like its full-size brethren, the Bugout measures 7.46” long when open and 4.22” when closed, hiding a 3.24” CPM-S90V satin finish blade. Milled carbon fiber handles continue the premium theme and sandwich a new blue anodized lanyard spacer to match the blue thumb stud. Pushing performance and style to the next level, the 535-3 Bugout is worth every penny of $300.
See all of Benchmade's 2021 lineup on their website, including new auto, flippers, fixed blades and more.
