Bradford G-Necker

Bradford Knives is not the biggest name in the cutlery world but those in the know will tell you they build some beastly knives. Their G-Necker is a prime example. While most neck knives are thin and lightweight for back-up duty, this brute of a necker eschews the norm and comes loaded for bear.

While most knives made to dangle around the neck typically have steel in the 0.10″ to 0.12″ range, Bradford’s G-Necker more than doubles the ante, showing up at the party with over twice the thickness.

The G-Necker is 6.125″ overall and is made from one solid slab of 0.26″ premium German Bohler-Uddenholm Elmax stainless steel, some of the best on the market and found not only in high-end tactical folders, but top bushcraft knives as well. The blade is 2.874″ of graceful, flat-ground Drop Point perfection capable of everything from combat to field dressing. The G-Necker’s 3.25″ handle is skeletonized to reduce weight and there’s a handy lanyard hole at the base. A black Kydex pull-down sheath is included, replete with black paracord, ready to roll.