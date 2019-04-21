Best Elk Cartridge?

Faster, Bigger, Better?

Powerful .30-bores kill lots of elk, but many seem to me needlessly violent. A .300 H&H downed a surprise bull at dusk 46 years ago. Since then, I’ve thought the “Super .30s” 180-gr. bullet at 2,900 fps a useful standard for the toughest elk and most difficult shots. I also like its slick-feeding case and the way bullets leave without slamming the door.



Other .30s have served as well. Specifically Remington’s Model Seven-friendly .300 SAUM, the .300 Ruger Compact Magnum which shines in short barrels, Hornady’s .308 Marlin Express for leverguns.



Dating to 1925, the .300 H&H had a predecessor in Charles Newton’s .30, circa 1913. It launched 180-gr. bullets at 2,860 fps and was loaded by Western Cartridge until 1938. The belted .30s got little attention stateside until after the .308 Norma Magnum in ’60. Essentially a .30/338 (but slightly longer), the Norma’s hull appeals to me more than the later .300 Winchester. In steep Idaho forest once, I heard the rumble of hoof beats. Elk streamed by. I caught the wink of antlers — then muffed the shot! A follow-up struck home. The bull tumbled downhill to wedge between the slope and a fallen fir. I had to disassemble him from the top in rain as night fell.



The misery soon faded from memory. For .30-06-length actions, I’m still sweet on the .308 Norma.



What about .33s? Elk hunters have used ’em since 1902, when the .33 Winchester appeared in the fine Browning-designed Model 1886. Its 200-gr. bullet at 2,200 fps struck a mighty blow, upstaging the .30-30. But its flat nose put it behind the Krag’s more efficient missile at a distance. Still, it was a top-tier elk round until 1936, when Winchester announced the Model 71 in .348. Though the .33 dropped off ammo lists in 1940, wildcatters pioneered its progeny.



After WWII Charlie O’Neil, Elmer Keith and Don Hopkins necked up the .30-06 to fashion the .333 OKH. It nearly matched England’s .333 Rimless Nitro Express, or .333 Jeffery, which powered 250-gr. .333 bullets at 2,500 fps. The OKH team later changed bullet diameter to .338.



The .338 Winchester Magnum — a 1958 arrival — got a slow start in the Model 70 Alaskan. It has since charmed elk hunters. Hurling two tons of thump from the muzzle, it bangs your clavicle too, especially with heavy-bullet loads. More recently, Hornady grew the .33 field with the .338 Marlin Express and .338 Ruger Compact Magnum. Both resulted from Dave Emary’s work on proprietary powders yielding long, flat pressure curves (translation: high velocities under normal pressure lids plus tolerable recoil).



To date I’ve taken elk with 36 cartridges, .250 Savage and .30-30 to .340 Weatherby and .375. It seems to me all were adequate, but some limiting. Light, thin-jacketed bullets can’t thread quartering elk. Slow flat-points fail at a distance. Recoil matters too. I shoot better and recover for follow-ups sooner without savage shoulder-pounding loads. I also appreciate hulls that slip effortlessly from magazine to chamber.



Long shots? I’ve taken very few, the longest with a 6.5 Creedmoor. For open places, the .270 and 7mm Weatherby Magnums excel. But I still prowl the timber, and the last elk I took with either of those fast-steppers was 14 yards from the muzzle. No bipod.