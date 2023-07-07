Zeroing weapons is a reliably tedious chore but Axeon has the solution. The patented Axeon Absolute Zero is a dedicated scope-sighting tool accommodating either 1″ or 30mm scope tubes as well as any handy Picatinny rail. It consists of a pair of red lasers precisely oriented within a rugged metal housing. Once mounted, make sure everything is square and align the laser dots onto an included target grid from a rest at 25 meters. Now fire a single round.

Using the laser dots to hold the weapon steady, you then adjust the scope reticle over the bullet hole and the weapon is zeroed at 25 meters. You’ll obviously have to account for the individual weapon’s ballistics to get it on target at other ranges. Easy, fast and intuitive, the Absolute Zero takes the pain out of that initial zero.

MSRP: $49.95

AxeonOptics.com