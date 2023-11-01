Quiet Zone

The CZ P-10C is the latest iteration of a long line of superlative Czech combat handguns hearkening back decades. Featuring state-of-the-art materials science, cutting-edge design, and well-reasoned features, it optimizes the current family of polymer-framed, striker-fired CZ pistols to accept a sound suppressor and tactical light. While the P-10C is indeed the top of the current tactical heap, the circuitous path it took to arrive there bears exploration.

Back when I was a kid, pickings were pretty slim. Cops carried wheelguns and GIs packed 1911s, but that was really about it. John Browning’s 9mm Hi-Power melded a 13-round capacity with a proper single-action trigger to become arguably the best combat handgun of World War ll. In 1966 the French introduced the MAB PA-15 and upped the capacity by two. There things languished for a spell.

HK debuted their breathtakingly flawed VP70 in 1970, and the world gained a handgun that packed 18 rounds onboard. I bought one just for the magazine capacity. A year later Smith and Wesson offered their high capacity Model 59 and the earth began to quiver. Finally a gun manufacturer had combined the SA/DA trigger of the Walther PP-series guns with a proper high-capacity magazine. Thus was born a new genre of 9mm pistols.

Robert Shimek, a popular 1980s-era gunwriter, first coined the term “Wondernine” to refer to the coming avalanche of high capacity handguns that began invading American gun safes and LE holsters at the time. Smith, GLOCK, SIG and Beretta all made them, and we American gun nerds suddenly couldn’t get enough. Among a crowded field, however, there lurked a most extraordinary specimen with Iron Curtain origins.