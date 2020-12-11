Why You’ll Like It

First, the Sandbox Dagger is extremely tough. In testing prior to manufacturing Gibbs was able to push the blade though an AK-47 magazine with zero damage to the tip. Secondly, the overall materials and construction are first-class — reflecting A.G. Russell’s demand for his least expensive knives to exceed his customers’ expectations. Not being inexpensive, the icon’s Sandbox Dagger had to have the top-shelf quality and finish to please the pickiest of owners — and it does. The A.G. Russell Sandbox Dagger is priced at $375.

AGRussell.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine