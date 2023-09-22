EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

5.11 Rush RBD Lima 56L Duffle

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
2

I needed a discreet duffle capable of holding all the flotsam a traveling editor carries — boots, rain gear, hearing protection, external microphones and lots of other junk — when making short-duration trips. After considering the nearly limitless possibilities, I settled on the 5.11 Rush RBD Lima 56 liter Duffle. Now, after several media trips, I can say it was exactly what the doctor ordered for my needs.

A little too big to be a carry-on (though some people will undoubtedly pull it off), it perfectly bridges the gap between overnight bag and full-sized suitcase. The quality is bomb-proof, the wide zipper mouth allows easy packing of odd-shaped gear and there are a couple of small pouches for odds and ends. Best of all, the carry handles and integral backpack straps are versatile when you’re schlepping a carry-on and a rifle case out to the East Bumfrey rental car lot.

MSRP: $130
511Tactical.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine November 2023 Issue Now!

2023
2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

yellow text on dark background that reads
Snake Shot...
Are snake shot cartridges useful, or are they a gimmick? Roy Huntington talks about his experiences, including his tests on the deadly potato!
Read Full Article
5.11 Rush RBD ...
I needed a discreet duffle capable of holding all the flotsam a traveling editor carries — boots, rain gear, hearing protection, external microphones and...
Read Full Article
Take Your Range
About 10 bucks’ worth of PVC pipe, a couple of corner joints and two T-joints, a saw and a tape measure are all one needs to build a portable and...
Read Full Article