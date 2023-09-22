5.11 Rush RBD Lima 56L Duffle

I needed a discreet duffle capable of holding all the flotsam a traveling editor carries — boots, rain gear, hearing protection, external microphones and lots of other junk — when making short-duration trips. After considering the nearly limitless possibilities, I settled on the 5.11 Rush RBD Lima 56 liter Duffle. Now, after several media trips, I can say it was exactly what the doctor ordered for my needs.

A little too big to be a carry-on (though some people will undoubtedly pull it off), it perfectly bridges the gap between overnight bag and full-sized suitcase. The quality is bomb-proof, the wide zipper mouth allows easy packing of odd-shaped gear and there are a couple of small pouches for odds and ends. Best of all, the carry handles and integral backpack straps are versatile when you’re schlepping a carry-on and a rifle case out to the East Bumfrey rental car lot.

MSRP: $130

511Tactical.com

