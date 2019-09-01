Enter to win Rock Island Armory TAC Ultra FS 1911 Prize Package!

Reliable Range and Field Performance

.223 Norma Tactical
Written By GUNS Staff
Photos By Norma USA
Norma quality and reliability now extends to the range-ready .223 Norma Tactical,
an affordable brass-cased, American-made, 55-grain FMJ.

For more than a century, hunters have trusted Norma ammunition for its accuracy, reliability and unsurpassed terminal ballistics. New for 2019, Norma is delivering that same standard of quality and performance to even more shooters with its .223 Tactical.

.223 Norma Tactical is designed for high-volume shooters.

Ideal for range or field use, Norma’s .223 features a brass case topped with a 55-grain full metal jacket bullet designed for reliable feeding and effortless extraction in a wide variety of rifles and pistols. And one of the most popular rounds in the U.S., the performance and price offered by the .223 Norma Tactical are sure to set a new industry standard.

The 55-grain FMJ at the heart of the .223 Norma Tactical is a tested
all-purpose design and is great for training and range work.

American-made, the all-purpose .223 Norma Tactical is now shipping to distributors and retailers. MSRP for a box of 20 rounds is $9.63.

The new .223 Norma Tactical is made in USA.

For more information about Norma's dedicated precision, home defense, and hunting ammo and components, visit norma-ammunition.com.

