Reliable Range and Field Performance
.223 Norma Tactical
For more than a century, hunters have trusted Norma ammunition for its accuracy, reliability and unsurpassed terminal ballistics. New for 2019, Norma is delivering that same standard of quality and performance to even more shooters with its .223 Tactical.
Ideal for range or field use, Norma’s .223 features a brass case topped with a 55-grain full metal jacket bullet designed for reliable feeding and effortless extraction in a wide variety of rifles and pistols. And one of the most popular rounds in the U.S., the performance and price offered by the .223 Norma Tactical are sure to set a new industry standard.
American-made, the all-purpose .223 Norma Tactical is now shipping to distributors and retailers. MSRP for a box of 20 rounds is $9.63.
For more information about Norma's dedicated precision, home defense, and hunting ammo and components, visit norma-ammunition.com.