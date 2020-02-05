11 New Knives
Seen at SHOT Show
AL MAR, Spyderco, Hogue and More
While firearms take center stage at the annual SHOT Show, there’s much, much more to be seen, and perhaps nothing pairs better with everyday shooters than knives. We stopped by the booths of Benchmade, Spyderco, Hogue and others to see their latest blades.
Here are the best new knives we saw at the 2020 SHOT Show:
Spyderco Astute
If price is what you pay and value is what you get — pay to get the new Spyderco Astute. The 6.91-inch overall knife features a 3.02-inch gently curved stainless steel blade with Spyderco’s famous thumb hole and sleek black G10 grips. Combined with a secure liner lock, four-position pocket clip, 2.6-ounce weight and affordable price tag, the Astute is both pocket- and wallet-friendly to carry. MSRP is $65.
For more info: www.spyderco.com
Hogue Exploit
Since 1968, Hogue has been putting innovation and attention to detail into every product, continuing this year with the Exploit Out The Front Automatic featuring Night Fision tritium trigger. Embedded into the ambidextrous trigger on the spine of the aluminum frame, the tritium vial allows for easy visualization in low light conditions. New Exploit models are available with 3.5-inch stainless steel tanto or clip-point blades finished in black PVD and measure 8.3 inches long overall, scaling 4 ounces. MSRP is $359.95.
For more info: www.hogueinc.com
Benchmade Autocrat
Sticking with the theme of out-the-front automatics, Benchmade introduced two new models of its popular Autocrat. Previously only offered with aluminum black handles, Coyote Brown and OD Green are now available and contrast nicely against the 3.71-inch stainless steel, black DLC coated blade. At full length, the knives measure 8.75 inches and weigh just under 4 ounces. Combined with the 0.6-inch thick handles and deep carry pocket clip, the Autocrat provides speed and style in your pocket — where legal. MSRP is $470.
For more info: www.benchmade.com
Kershaw Dividend Composite
A win-win is hard to achieve, but that’s the concept behind Kershaw’s Composite Blade Technology, now available in its Dividend flipper. Combining the hardness of CPM-D2 tool steel with the razor sharp, easy-resharpening characteristics of N690 steel, the 3-inch Wharncliffe composite blade offers the best of both worlds — plus style, aided by the wavy copper joint. The Dividend Composite also features an updated olive aluminum handle for an overall length of 7.25 inches and weight of 2.8 ounces. MSRP is $129.99.
For more info: www.kershaw.kaiusaltd.com
AL MAR S.E.R.E. Series
Originally designed by Al Mar and Colonel Nick Rowe in the early 1980s for the U.S. Army’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) school, the 2020 S.E.R.E. series of knives are stronger and lighter than ever. Available in two blade lengths (3- and 3.6-inch), two blade edge styles (plain and combo) and four colorways (Black, Coyote and OD Green with satin blades, and all-black Night), the assisted-opener, liner-lock folders all feature G10 scales and deep carry pocket clips for hard use and discrete carry by military, law enforcement and civilians alike. MSRP varies depending on model.
For more info: www.almarknives.com
Geissele Moonshot
A company with a hand in seemingly every part of the firearms industry (now including riflescopes), Geissele Automatics entered the knife market a few years ago under the brand Abraham & Moses. First developing fixed blades, Geissele unveiled their first folding knife — the Moonshot. Made entirely in Pennsylvania, the small flipper was designed for everyday use with a tough nitrogen-enhanced steel blade and ridged handle inspired by the selector switch of an M4 carbine. Specs are currently unavailable. MSRP is $150.
For more info: www.geissele.com
DoubleStar AHAB
Inspired by the novel, “Moby Dick,” the DoubleStar AHAB was built to “empower law enforcement officers to hunt down wickedness with all the tenacity as the Captain himself.” Made of SK5 steel, the 3-inch black tanto fixed blade with swedged spine is paired with coarse G10 handles and an oversized finger ring to give the AHAB a simple, strong and mean look. Overall length is 7.625 inches, perfect for duty belt utility. MSRP is $84.99.
For more info: www.doublestarusa.com
Benchmade Mini Crooked River
Also new from Benchmade is another familiar knife with a new look — the Gold Class Mini Crooked River. Blending the line between custom and manufactured, the 3.4-inch clip-point Damasteel blade is dressed in marbled carbon fiber handles with yellow epoxy inlays and gold hardware. A classy everyday carry folder with style, overall length open is 7.89 inches; weight is 3.22 ounces. MSRP is $800.
For more info: www.benchmade.com
Hogue Trauma
While knives are often pocketed by everyday carriers, Hogue hasn’t forgotten about the professionals. Designed as a first response tool, the Trauma features a 3.4-inch stainless steel, opposing bevel or sheepsfoot blade with black Cerakote finish, black or orange textured G10 scales with built-in oxygen wrench, carbide glass breaker and folding seatbelt cutter. Under 5 inches in length when folded and weighing 4.7 ounces, the Trauma is an easily-carried defense and utility tool. MSRP is $179.95-199.95, depending on model.
For more info: www.hogueinc.com
AL MAR Quicksilver
Sometimes, no reason is needed. That feels like the case for the AL MAR Quicksilver — a lightweight 3.7-ounce, 5-inch flipper with precision balance and construction. Using a ceramic bearing pivot system, the D2 steel talon plain edge blade opens and closes smoothly from the titanium handle with cheese grater-like cutouts. While big for most pockets at 6.125-inches closed (11.25 inches open), the Quicksilver certainly makes a cool show-and-tell blade. MSRP is $200.
For more info: www.almarknives.com
Buck Knives Pursuit Series
In the pursuit of the hunt, and of performance, Buck Knives introduced its new Pursuit hunting knives in mid-2019. A series of competitively priced fixed and folding blades, Pursuit knives are available in small and large sizes with 3.75- or 4.5-inch stainless steel drop point and gut cook blades that feature Buck Knives’ Edge2X technology. All blades sport comfortable black and green Versaflex handles and ship with a polyester sheath for in-the-field use. MSRP is $55-75, depending on model.
For more info: www.buckknives.com