Wanted: 20K Gun Owners to March

Take A Lesson In Activism

Last spring, marchers angry over the death of a man in Minneapolis turned out by the tens of thousands. This went on for weeks.



Where does it say thousands of gun owners can’t also exercise their First Amendment rights to peaceably assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances? Nobody has to agree with last year’s marchers, but you can learn from them. March or rally for a day, and you get noticed. Do it every day for a week, and you’ll never get overlooked again.



The other side has mastered social media. So can you. The other side has learned how to work with reporters. So can you. The other side raises money. So can you. The other side channels their energy into accomplishing their mission. So can you.



Every movement begins with the first step. Research your state’s laws regarding fundraising and political action committees, because these laws are not all the same. When (not “if”) you set up such a group, you must actually start doing things, don’t just announce your existence and expect everyone to come running and everything to fall automatically in place.



Thanks to email and social media, it’s easier than ever before to accomplish this. It’s also a way to separate the talkers from the doers. Anybody can talk a good game on Facebook or some other platform. Leaders inspire others to get away from the keyboard and get themselves to the capitol steps.