Bianchi Leather's New Website
The name Bianchi has a sterling reputation among gun-toters (I have a couple of Bianchi leather rigs from decades past), so it got my attention when the Safariland Group—to which Bianchi now belongs—announced Bianchi has its own website. You will find this brand at www.bianchileather.com.
A press release noted, “The new site will be the hub for Bianchi customer service, social connection, and will showcase stories from a diverse group of people highlighting the ways Bianchi products support their lifestyle, from firearms experts, outdoorsmen and women, and allied brand partners.”
Bianchi has been a reliable name in leather for decades. The company was founded in 1958, and holsters wearing this name have been serving law enforcement and armed private citizens across the continent for decades.
