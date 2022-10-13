Ever have one of those weekends when nothing seemed to go right at the loading bench?

One thing a lot of people overlook is case trimming, not to the maximum length shown on every cartridge diagram in every reloading manual I’ve ever seen — which is a bunch of them — but to the trim length. This is typically 0.010-inch shorter than the maximum case length, which may not seem like much but it makes a world of difference in your loads and how they chamber in your firearm.

To underscore the importance of this very simple procedure, I grabbed the nearest loading manual — in this case my “Hornady Handbook of Cartridge Reloading, 8th Edition” — and turning to Page 48, this is what it says:

“Cases may stretch in time, depending on the action in your firearm and the amount and nature of resizing you subject cases to. Cases that ‘grow’ too long will eventually not chamber in your firearm. If the cases you are reloading come from unnamed sources, or if you are shooting automatic or lever-action rifles, or if you consistently full length resize cases, measuring them before reloading is a great idea — unless you want to pull bullets, dump powder, and trim cases after ‘finishing’ your reloading.”

So it is written, so let it be done!

The Hornady manual also acknowledges not every fired case needs to be trimmed. Happens to me all the time, but over the years I’ve developed a pattern. After reloading once-fired brass and shooting those loads, I put each case through the resizing die and only then do I measure the brass. If the cases need trimming, that’s when you will find out.

Once trimming is finished, I’ll chamfer the case mouth to remove any burrs. Then, even with the case lube still on the brass, I will dump them in my tumbler with hot, soapy water to be polished by thousands of tiny steel pins for 2-3 hours and come out shinier than when they were new in the factory box.