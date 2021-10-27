“If the only tool you have is a hammer, all problems begin to look like nails.”

— Author unknown

I spoke with a group of friends about responding to hostile situations and was amazed at the number of them who hadn’t received any training in handling situations other than with a gun. It sent me looking at pictures of EDC items posted online. I can now confidently report we have the deadly force portion covered. A handgun, knife and a cellphone are in almost every kit, but it is rare to see intermediate force devices such as pepper spray, expandable batons, stun guns, etc. All of this reminded me of training I received as a young police officer on the “Force Continuum.”

A force continuum is a graph comparing the amount of force used by a suspect to the amount used by police. The X-axis and Y-axis are both different levels of force. The difference is one is for the suspect while the other is for the police. The diagram below is from the Dallas Police Department.*

The idea is you use the lowest level of force needed to handle the situation. Usually, this will match the level the suspect has chosen. The overall goal is always to de-escalate the situation, but police officers can’t afford to lose a battle so they must be prepared to step up one level from wherever the suspect is. The important part is the suspect controls the force level — the officer must meet or exceed it. While many situations escalate up the continuum one step at a time, they could begin anywhere.