Top 5 Revolvers For Big Game

Our early pioneers of handgun hunting had very few choices when it came to firearms. Back in the infant stage of handgun hunting, revolvers were about the only choice and those adventurous enough to hunt game with them accomplished some mighty incredible achievements.

After all, it’s not easy getting close enough to big game for a clean, ethical harvest with a short barrel sixgun. Not much has changed in this regard. The revolver has been with us now for decades and remains a viable option for handgun hunting enthusiasts.

Even with today’s modern technology, revolvers are still much limited in range compared to rifles. But the challenge of pursuing and stalking big game within realistic revolver range remains a huge draw for many of us. The rewards are most genuine, real and gratifying.

As I reflected on my top revolver choices, I honestly couldn’t come up with only five — imagine that! I tried. So, I’m going to try to stay inbounds and look at five different revolvers with some latitude and substitutions. Thankfully, we live in a country where choices abound and many options are available. So before you send any death threats, refer to me as a communist, or threaten to burn my house down just because your favorite revolver is not mentioned — I do realize there are other wheel guns that can get the job done.