The Winchester Model 88

Leveraging The 88

A few of Dad’s friends in our small town farming community hunted deer regularly, sometimes going “up north” after mysterious creatures called moose and elk. Some weren’t farmers, they had something called “jobs” which by my standards made them rich — rich enough to buy new factory rifles. At least half a dozen of these discriminating experts owned Winchester 88 .308s. I recall two or three Savage 99s, a couple of Winchester and Marlin .30-30s and even one Winchester 70 .270. I also recall these old-timers (45 years old) were kind enough to show their rifles to a kid.

I remember visiting a friend of Dad’s about 1960. He showed us his model 88 .308. The scope could be pivoted to the left so the iron sights could he used. He mentioned he also owned the same model in .243 Win. One person owning two “high power” rifles was a concept I could hardly comprehend.

I dreamed of owning an 88 but reality intervened. In 1963, at age 14, the only rifle I could afford was a cut-down Lee Enfield .303 British and I began reading shooting columns by Warren Page, Jack O’Connor and others. After a decade I came to think maybe bolt actions weren’t so bad. The first new factory rifle I bought was a Winchester 70 .270. My reading convinced me serious rifle enthusiasts used bolt actions. I recall ads promoting the 88 as the bolt-action rifle operated by a lever.

Even so, it came as a shock when Winchester discontinued the model 88 in 1973. I could hardly believe it. I was six when the 88 first appeared — now, before I was even 24, it was gone. Its discontinuance marked the moment in which I began to ponder the impermanence of worldly things and of life itself. I probably would have gone into a decline and become either a criminal or a monk but as it happened, 1973 was also the year I got married. Marriage restored some sense of order and stability.