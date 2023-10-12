The SxS vs. O/U Debate

Two Classes

Some say it’s an attitude. Side-by-side shooters are traditionalists, the kind of stodgy and tweedy sort who connects with the past by shooting their grandfather or great-grandfather’s gunning iron. This would make the O/U shooter a Modernist, one who prefers the here and now and all the innovation it brings. There may be some truth to that, for John Browning was perfecting an O/U in the 1920s. His 12-gauge Superposed debuted in 1931 followed by a 20 gauge in 1949, and a 28 and .410s in 1962. Since then, the O/U has become a fan favorite.

There have to be other reasons besides those, so let’s have a look at what might be some driving choices.

Sight Plane — Side-by-siders say the horizontal shooting plane affords unparalleled target acquisition. This view facilitates an even swing and requires shooters to have better form. The biggest problem with folks shooting an SxS is avoiding head lift. Raising a face from the stock so as to peak over their barrels is a common issue. There is one rib similar to other actions, but the SxS’ barrel alignment does offer a different view of the target.

O/U shooters have an easier time with the single sight plane and believe one line naturally leads the shooter’s eye from the stock toward the target. Concentration on the target is key and the stacked nature of an O/U barrels obscures the view less. Some shooters feel the vertical sight plane of an O/U causes the rib to disappear in certain shooting conditions like those specialized snap shooting techniques used for some gamebirds. This theory lends support to why the O/U seems to be more popular on clays courses, on waterfowl and in field-shooting conditions with prairie birds.

Advantage: O/U. The single sight plane makes target acquisition easier. The view of the world is the same as it is with pumps and semi-autos, which makes shifting back and forth a bit easier. A single sight-plane makes issues of eye dominance a bit easier to correct. Many right handed shooters with a stronger left eye report seeing two totally different targets when shooting a side-by.

Double Triggers vs. Single Triggers — Bird hunters prefer SxS because they can select which barrel and which choke they fire. Fixed chokes are traditionally fixed in a side-by and they are looser in the right barrel (front trigger) and tighter (rear trigger) in the left barrel. After acquiring the target, gunners can easily slide their finger to choose the shot appropriate to the flush. There is no hesitation and an immediate call-to-action. The side-by-side two-trigger/one safety design allows for the gun’s structure and function to be independent from each other, thereby allowing for simplicity, speed and safety to rule the day. Perhaps the two triggers and safety is the main reason why side-by-sides are considered game guns while the O/U is viewed more as a clays gun.

The O/U typically features a single selective trigger, which allows a shooter the choice between firing the top or bottom barrel, while also moving the safety to the off position. If you’ve ever tried to switch barrels while mounting and swinging on a cackling rooster pheasant, then you know it’s not so easy. And because of all the moving parts, many selective safeties are prone to mechanical issues.

Advantage: Side-by-Side. A few boxes of shells fired at a clays range acquaints all shooters to double triggers. No selector switch needs to be switched in order to change which barrel fires first, just slide your finger back and it’s game on.