The SxS vs. O/U Debate
Shooters Should Pick A Lane
Over the years I’ve noticed double gun fans stay in their swim lanes. In my gunning circles, it’s a rarity for me to see a side-by-side fan pick up an O/U. Are there reasons shooters tend not to shift back and forth?
Two Classes
Some say it’s an attitude. Side-by-side shooters are traditionalists, the kind of stodgy and tweedy sort who connects with the past by shooting their grandfather or great-grandfather’s gunning iron. This would make the O/U shooter a Modernist, one who prefers the here and now and all the innovation it brings. There may be some truth to that, for John Browning was perfecting an O/U in the 1920s. His 12-gauge Superposed debuted in 1931 followed by a 20 gauge in 1949, and a 28 and .410s in 1962. Since then, the O/U has become a fan favorite.
There have to be other reasons besides those, so let’s have a look at what might be some driving choices.
Sight Plane — Side-by-siders say the horizontal shooting plane affords unparalleled target acquisition. This view facilitates an even swing and requires shooters to have better form. The biggest problem with folks shooting an SxS is avoiding head lift. Raising a face from the stock so as to peak over their barrels is a common issue. There is one rib similar to other actions, but the SxS’ barrel alignment does offer a different view of the target.
O/U shooters have an easier time with the single sight plane and believe one line naturally leads the shooter’s eye from the stock toward the target. Concentration on the target is key and the stacked nature of an O/U barrels obscures the view less. Some shooters feel the vertical sight plane of an O/U causes the rib to disappear in certain shooting conditions like those specialized snap shooting techniques used for some gamebirds. This theory lends support to why the O/U seems to be more popular on clays courses, on waterfowl and in field-shooting conditions with prairie birds.
Advantage: O/U. The single sight plane makes target acquisition easier. The view of the world is the same as it is with pumps and semi-autos, which makes shifting back and forth a bit easier. A single sight-plane makes issues of eye dominance a bit easier to correct. Many right handed shooters with a stronger left eye report seeing two totally different targets when shooting a side-by.
Double Triggers vs. Single Triggers — Bird hunters prefer SxS because they can select which barrel and which choke they fire. Fixed chokes are traditionally fixed in a side-by and they are looser in the right barrel (front trigger) and tighter (rear trigger) in the left barrel. After acquiring the target, gunners can easily slide their finger to choose the shot appropriate to the flush. There is no hesitation and an immediate call-to-action. The side-by-side two-trigger/one safety design allows for the gun’s structure and function to be independent from each other, thereby allowing for simplicity, speed and safety to rule the day. Perhaps the two triggers and safety is the main reason why side-by-sides are considered game guns while the O/U is viewed more as a clays gun.
The O/U typically features a single selective trigger, which allows a shooter the choice between firing the top or bottom barrel, while also moving the safety to the off position. If you’ve ever tried to switch barrels while mounting and swinging on a cackling rooster pheasant, then you know it’s not so easy. And because of all the moving parts, many selective safeties are prone to mechanical issues.
Advantage: Side-by-Side. A few boxes of shells fired at a clays range acquaints all shooters to double triggers. No selector switch needs to be switched in order to change which barrel fires first, just slide your finger back and it’s game on.
Stock — On the stock side, most side-by-sides come with a splinter fore-end and either a modified pistol grip or a straight English stock. Hands gripping the slender fore-end oftentimes wrap around the barrels thereby cluttering the view. The sleekness and lighter weight accompanying a splinter fore-end adds to the grace of a side-by-side. A splinter fore-end combined with a straight English stock provides exceptional balance and pointability, the two primary areas of interest for bird hunters. Some of the older American side-by-sides had more drop-at-heel than English or contemporary shotguns; ensuring the gun shoots where you’re looking is critical for any type of bird hunting. Proper fit is important.
Modern O/Us have beavertail fore-ends offering the lead hand something substantive to grip. A full pistol grip provides an angle, which promotes a more natural and relaxed grip. More modern O/U features standard dimensions of 14 ½” LOP and 1 ½” DAC and 2 ½” DAH, common dimensions for American shooters.
Advantage: O/U. An off-the-rack O/U is designed to fit the majority of shooters. Gun fit is more important for shooting side-bys and stock work may need to be done to make your older side-by functional.
Recoil and Weight — Recoil comes from barrel and stock design along with weight. Barrels of a side-by sit higher up while the stacked nature of an O/U positions them deeper into the stock. The O/U’s first barrel recoil is low in the shoulder and produces less barrel flip than a side-by. Second shots can be more accurate, which is why clay target competitions are won by O/U shooters.
Recoil is also affected by a shotgun’s weight. Side-by-side game guns were typically designed around the plus/minus 6.5-lb. weight so they’d be lighter to carry as game guns. O/Us and their beefier semi-pistol grips, raised ribs and longer chambers are heavier.
Advantage: Draw. Carry the side-by on game, but you’ll prefer the lighter recoil on the clays course and in the duck blind of an O/U.
Somehow, I don’t think the debate is over. I know I’ll give my buddy grief when he pulls out his O/U and when I pull out my side-by, I’d be disappointed if he didn’t do the same.