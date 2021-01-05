Smith & Wesson

The Triple-Lock featured an enclosed ejector rod and the cylinder locked in three places — at the rear, at the front of the ejector rod and with a beautifully machined third locking feature at the front of the cylinder on the frame. Even today this Smith & Wesson is still regarded by many as the finest revolver ever produced. Smith & Wesson already had the superbly accurate .44 Russian and could have easily chambered the new sixgun for this cartridge. However, they chose to lengthen the .44 Russian’s 0.97″ length to 1.16″ and the result was a new cartridge, the .44 Special.

They did not know it at the time but Smith & Wesson was on the brink of perfection. They now had a beautifully crafted sixgun and a new cartridge that could easily be safety loaded to eclipse the .45 Colt. But, as so often happens, instead of making a real change in sixgunning the .44 Special was loaded to the exact same specifications as the .44 Russian using the same round-nosed bullet. Instead of a 250-grain bullet that could easily have been loaded to 900—1,000 fps, the .44 Special stayed at the same 750 fps as the .44 Russian. It was an accurate and easy-shooting load but could have been so much more.

The .44 Special may have started as a sedate sixgun cartridge, but did not stay this way very long. What S&W and ammunition factories did not do, handloaders did. Starting in the 1920s men like Elmer Keith, Gordon Boser, Ray Thompson, John Lachuk and others who were members of the .44 Associates experimented and traded information on the .44 Special. Foremost of these was Elmer Keith who spent 30 years selling the attributes of the heavy-loaded .44 Special.

Using balloon head brass, which had a larger capacity than current solid head brass, Keith started first with #80 powder and then when it arrived, #2400 powder loaded under his #429421, a 250-grain semi-wadcutter bullet. Keith claimed 1,100 fps with #80 and 1,200 fps with the new #2400 powder. I have duplicated his loads using the original style brass, both powders and his bullet and found him to be correct.

The Smith & Wesson Triple-Lock was only produced until 1915, and then to save $2 per gun, they dropped the third locking feature and the enclosed ejector rod and the result was the 2nd Model Hand Ejector. Dedicated sixgunners asked over and over again for Smith & Wesson to bring back the Triple-Lock. In 1926 the 3rd Model Hand Ejector arrived with a return to the enclosed ejector rod, however not the third locking feature.

After World War II the 4th Model or Model of 1950 arrived and this would be used in a few short years as the platform for the .44 Magnum. The 1950 Target Model .44 Special is probably in reality an even better sixgun than the Triple-Lock. These were offered in 6-1/2″ for target shooting and outdoor use and the 4″ version for an easy packing sixgun for self-defense or general everyday carry. A very few 5″ were also offered. The 1950 Target was dropped in the mid-1960s. However, in the early 1980s Smith & Wesson brought it back as the Model 24-3 and also a stainless version, the Model 624. Both of these were offered in standard 6-1/2″ and 4″ versions.