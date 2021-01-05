The Horse

Colt chambered their New Service in .44 Special both in standard and Flat-Top Target versions. I have found the latter to be a superbly accurate sixgun. Colt also chambered all three generations of their Single Action Army in .44 Special and the 2nd and 3rd Generation New Frontiers were available in .44 Special. The .44 Special New Frontiers make exceptionally good hunting sixguns. During the 175th Anniversary of Colt in 2011 I acquired one of the 5-1/2" New Frontier .44 Specials and found it to be an excellent shooting .44. Today, if you want a .44 Colt about the only way to get one is to search gun shops and gun shows for a used example. USFA also offered both Single Action and Flat-Top Target versions in .44 Special before they closed their doors. These were beautifully finished and fitted Specials.