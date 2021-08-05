But I never really gave up on the Model 94 platform, or the cartridge. Eventually, in 1992, along came a loop-lever Winchester Wrangler in .32 Special. It had standard iron sights, roll engraving on the receiver which was equipped with a saddle ring, and a 16” barrel. It held five cartridges in the tubular magazine; certainly enough to get the job done.

The short barrel length struck me as a pretty good idea for hunting my kind of brush country. At 100 yards, I could hit a deer behind the shoulders easily and visits to the range using 170-grain factory ammunition were satisfactory. 

The .32 Special was originally developed with smokeless powder, but the slower rifling twist of 1:16-inch was used to allow for reloading with black powder back around the turn of the 20th Century when the cartridge was introduced. There was also the suggestion the 1:16-inch twist was the same used for the older .32-40 Winchester, so the company stuck with that rate-of-twist for the newer cartridge.

Whether either story is the precise truth never really mattered to me because I’ve seen enough venison hanging to figure out the .32 Special gets the job done.