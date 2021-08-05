The .32 Winchester Special is a cartridge I’ve never really understood, but it played a rather important role in my early life.

As cartridges go, it’s pretty close ballistically to the .30-30 Winchester — which has a faster rifling twist — and they’ve both got about the same effective range. At first glance, it’s difficult to tell one cartridge from the other.

But it was my dad’s choice for a deer rifle and he was pretty good with it. When I was a youngster, he nearly always came home on the opener with a blacktail buck, taken near the top of Storm King Mountain in east Lewis County. He had a spot up there, back in the timber where deer seemed to walk into his range, and he would hang the bucks in the garage, bury the hides out in the field behind our tiny house and we would eat venison through the winter.

Dad’s rifle was rather plain, a Model 94 Winchester with a steel buttplate. While it was and remains a good rifle, it’s not the kind of gun one should learn with, the one error my dad made when he wanted to take me deer hunting. The recoil on a 12-year-old shoulder was brutal and I developed a nasty flinch. I also couldn’t hit anything because the stock was too long and I simply couldn’t get a good hold. Ultimately, the rifle scared me.

So, it was not to be that I would clobber my first buck with that Model 94. That one involved my grandfather’s .300 Savage Model 99 but I had more meat on my bones by then and the recoil didn’t have the same jolt. My brother became the owner after dad passed at the too-young age of 50 and he hunted with it until I bought him a bolt-action rifle as a gift some years later.

I also never got to hunt with my dad in his stand on top of the mountain. My first season opener was the day following the famous Columbus Day storm which hit Washington State in October 1962. The logging road leading up the slopes of Storm King had been blocked by windfalls, and the timbered top — we later learned — had been reduced to a pile of downed timber. In the process, all the deer had fled to lower elevations. My dad never hunted there again.