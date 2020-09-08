The Red Menace

Staying Safe
Do you frequently engage in verbal chest thumping on social media (i.e. “I will not comply!” or “Send only unmarried cops to get my guns.”)? Those kinds of remarks can get you on somebody’s radar — an angry sibling, former mate, co-worker with a grudge, one of your children’s teachers or even the neighborhood busybody. Three words apply: Knock-It-Off.
Are you the keyboard commando who routinely accuses senators, congressmen or some other official of “treason”? This word is one of the most abused, overused and obviously misunderstood terms in the dictionary. It’s not treason to hold an opinion differing from your own and nobody put you in charge to determine who is a traitor.
These are comments which might get you into trouble so turn over a new leaf, learn some diplomacy and avoid presenting yourself as a loon.
How many stories have you read since late last summer about individuals who were arrested for talking about launching an attack on some persons or entities? It’s not much of a stretch to imagine falling victim to your own poor Internet behavior. If you suddenly find yourself being disarmed, you become yet another “example” of a “typical gun owner.”
Incidentally, those cases of intervention and arrest get plenty of media attention because they want to demonstrate such laws work.