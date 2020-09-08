Altor Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistols Prize Package!

The Red Menace

Ignoring 244 years of constitutional law
Written By Dave Workman
2020
7

The “Red Flag” menace is a reality in more than a dozen states and there could be even more on the way by the time you read this since the concept seems to be all the rage. And it is, after all, an election year so politicians want to appear to be “doing something to prevent tragedies.”

“Red Flag” is something of a generic term. It is actually an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO), so listen or look for this term in any news stories about such measures.

These anti-rights laws — which they truly are in many cases — are perhaps well-intentioned but poorly executed. The idea behind them is not so much protecting the community as it is disqualifying as many people as possible from owning or possessing firearms, even if the situation only lasts a few months.

Last summer, Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano declared in an essay published in the Washington Times and on the Fox News website, “Red Flag” laws do not pass constitutional muster.

“The concept of a ‘red flag’ law — which permits the confiscation of lawfully owned weapons from a person because of what the person might do — violates both the presumption of innocence and the due process requirement of proof of criminal behavior before liberty can be infringed,” Napolitano asserted.

When the former judge wrote about Red Flag laws, he left out a couple of important things. First and foremost, how do gun owners avoid being victimized?

Staying Safe

Do you frequently engage in verbal chest thumping on social media (i.e. “I will not comply!” or “Send only unmarried cops to get my guns.”)? Those kinds of remarks can get you on somebody’s radar — an angry sibling, former mate, co-worker with a grudge, one of your children’s teachers or even the neighborhood busybody. Three words apply: Knock-It-Off.

Are you the keyboard commando who routinely accuses senators, congressmen or some other official of “treason”? This word is one of the most abused, overused and obviously misunderstood terms in the dictionary. It’s not treason to hold an opinion differing from your own and nobody put you in charge to determine who is a traitor.

These are comments which might get you into trouble so turn over a new leaf, learn some diplomacy and avoid presenting yourself as a loon.

How many stories have you read since late last summer about individuals who were arrested for talking about launching an attack on some persons or entities? It’s not much of a stretch to imagine falling victim to your own poor Internet behavior. If you suddenly find yourself being disarmed, you become yet another “example” of a “typical gun owner.”

Incidentally, those cases of intervention and arrest get plenty of media attention because they want to demonstrate such laws work.

Working for real change

Secondly, how can gun owners defeat such laws? This takes homework and vigilance. If you know, or know of, some individual who has been “red-flagged,” find out the circumstances. Be willing to acknowledge some people really shouldn’t have firearms and their behavior in person or in a chat room just might be genuine evidence of a loose screw.

However, if someone is unfairly or falsely accused and is penalized as a result, the person’s fundamental rights have been violated.

Make this a First Amendment issue. Find outrageous quotes from celebrities and politicians — especially those who support “Red Flag” laws or gun control in general — and use them to destroy their credibility while pointing out the hypocrisy. Write letters to the editor, put together an Op-Ed for your community newspaper and use such quotes with documentation. Don’t make up something and expect to get away with it.

When writing about “Red Flag” laws, concentrate on due process. Without due process, no person should be deprived of life, liberty or property.

Does it really work?

There is something else to consider — “Red Flag” laws are used to seize firearms, while the individual typically remains free, where he or she continues to be the alleged danger to themselves or other persons. Never neglect making this point and then ask, “Just how stupid is that?”

Truly dangerous persons shouldn’t be free to walk the streets where they might arm themselves with some other weapon. In Seattle last summer, a recidivist offender attacked another man with a baseball bat and nearly killed him. The victim suffered possibly permanent injuries.

“… ‘Red Flag’ laws do not pass constitutional muster.”

There are no background checks on baseball bats. Anybody can purchase one because they are available in sporting goods stores all over the map. Make a note of it in your letter or Op-Ed, and refer to the FBI Uniform Crime Report for any given year, which shows more people are murdered with blunt objects annually than are killed with either rifles (including semi-autos) or shotguns.

Still, nobody is going around demanding background checks for little leaguers or high school athletes — because this has never been about preventing crime, but about disarming people.

In case you wish to check, the FBI Uniform Crime Report is easy to find via any search engine. Perhaps even more alarming, you will find far more homicides are committed with “knives or cutting instruments” than either rifles, shotguns or even blunt objects. Anybody can walk into a hardware store or cutlery shop and purchase multiple knives. All it takes is cash or a credit card.

Basic right

In his essay last summer, Judge Napolitano reminded readers a cornerstone of our criminal justice system is a person is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. “Red Flag” laws turn this basic notion upside down.

Napolitano continued: “The presumption of innocence puts the burden for proving a case on the government. Because the case to be proven — might the gun owner be dangerous? — if proven, will result in the loss of a fundamental liberty, the presumption of innocence also mandates the case be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

There appears no doubt in some cases, “Red Flag” warnings and investigations have been warranted. On the other hand, there remains considerable doubt every such case is justified and it’s up to you to share your concerns publicly when such incidents arise. Even more importantly, be smart so you’re not one of them!

