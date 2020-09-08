The Red Menace

The “Red Flag” menace is a reality in more than a dozen states and there could be even more on the way by the time you read this since the concept seems to be all the rage. And it is, after all, an election year so politicians want to appear to be “doing something to prevent tragedies.”

“Red Flag” is something of a generic term. It is actually an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO), so listen or look for this term in any news stories about such measures.

These anti-rights laws — which they truly are in many cases — are perhaps well-intentioned but poorly executed. The idea behind them is not so much protecting the community as it is disqualifying as many people as possible from owning or possessing firearms, even if the situation only lasts a few months.

Last summer, Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano declared in an essay published in the Washington Times and on the Fox News website, “Red Flag” laws do not pass constitutional muster.

“The concept of a ‘red flag’ law — which permits the confiscation of lawfully owned weapons from a person because of what the person might do — violates both the presumption of innocence and the due process requirement of proof of criminal behavior before liberty can be infringed,” Napolitano asserted.

When the former judge wrote about Red Flag laws, he left out a couple of important things. First and foremost, how do gun owners avoid being victimized?