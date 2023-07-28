Gun owners may not like President Biden, but gun writers love the guy, not only because he’s a gaffe machine but because he’s occasionally overly candid about his intentions.

Last month at a fund raiser in California, held at a private residence, Joe Biden once again trotted out his discredited claims about the Second Amendment, including the demonstrably false claim that when it was signed, “Even during when it was passed, you couldn’t own a cannon.” (Actually, yeah, you could, and a lot of people did, including riverboat operators and private ship owners. The smaller cannons were called swivel guns, used as “anti-personnel weapons.” They were sometimes found on keelboats, too.

The prez also asserted, “You can’t own a machine gun,” which will certainly surprise the people who legally own them. According to a report at CNN, there are now some 700,000 law-abiding citizens who legally own machine guns in the U.S. This is documented in a federal report on firearms commerce in the U.S.

He got “out in the weeds” a bit at this fund-raising event, resurrecting an assertion he made months ago about people who own modern semiautomatic rifles. According to a White House transcript, he said this: “You know, I love these guys who say the Second Amendment is — you know, the tree of liberty is water (sic) with the blood of patriots. Well, if want to do that, you want to work against the government, you need an F-16. You need something else than just an AR-15.”

Back in mid-January, as reported at the time by the Daily Mail, he spoke to the National Action Network, contending that AR-15s would not be adequate for American citizens wanting to take over the government, or protect citizens against the government. Why should we need protection from the government? Besides, we take over the government every time there’s an election.

The Second Amendment Foundation has been running advertisements for the past several months containing a video clip of Biden telling a CNN Townhall audience how he has been trying to “ban the sale” of so-called “assault weapons” plus 9mm pistols. He said it, SAF caught it and millions of gun owners have heard it in his own words.

This past March, CNN even took the president to task when he told a group, “I’m a Second Amendment guy. I have two shotguns. My sons have shotguns. You know, but our states — you know, everybody thinks somehow the Second Amendment is absolute. You’re not allowed to go out and own a — an automatic weapon. You’re not allowed to own a machine gun. (See above) You’re not allowed to own a flamethrower.”