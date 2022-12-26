The Astra Cub

About six years ago, I bought a gun to round out an article about the Smith and Wesson “I”-Frame size. Maybe at one point I’d planned to sell the gun once photography had wrapped, but eventually the little jewel of a pistol wormed its way into my heart.

Like many of the guns causing us to smile, the I-Frame was far from a practical buy. In fact, by the time S&W figured out how to marry the .38 special cartridge to a small-framed revolver — the iconic J-Frame — the I-Frame’s days were numbered. And, yet, the revolver shoots all out of proportion to its diminutive size and relatively anemic caliber. With all due affection, I dubbed my I-Frame the “Stupid little baby gun.”

However, it was only a matter of time before I found a gun even stupider, littler and babier than my beloved I-Frame. It is for the pleasure of GUNS readers that I introduce my Astra Model 2000 “Cub,” or as I call it around the house: “Son of Stupid Little Baby Gun.”