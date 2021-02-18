Have you ever known someone who just had to have the newest gun in the hottest new caliber with the most eye-popping finish, just so he — or she — could show up at the range or in hunting camp to instantly get all the attention?

Yeah, we all know somebody who fits this description. For the past couple of years, they’ve been singing the praises of the 6.5 Creedmoor — an admittedly good cartridge for which many rifles have been chambered.

Make yourself a little bet, and I guarantee you’ll win. Sometime this summer or early fall, your pal will show up at the range toting a rifle chambered for the 6.8 Western, a sizzling new round that appears destined to overshadow the 6.5 Creedmoor. If you haven’t read about it yet, just wait. My prediction is you will be hearing a lot about it.

The 6.8 Western is loaded to deliver more energy than the 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC or the 7mm Rem. Magnum and it’s short enough — OAL of 2.955” — to work in a short-action rifle.