Love/Hate

What I hate is the .41 Colt is not exactly a handloading sweetheart. When I first started handloading for a nice Colt SAA .41 in 1982, factory ammo was rarely encountered, reloadable brass and proper bullet molds were almost nonexistent. Finally, having gathered the necessary items, my first handloads would have been embarrassing if anyone else had been present. The pull of the sixgun’s trigger resulted in a “pow” rather than a “bang” and the bullets actually bounced off my half-inch plywood target backboard. We will get back to this later.

Without delving into definite introduction dates, here’s how the .41 Colt story played out. In the 1870s a little pop-gun called Colt’s New Line Pocket revolver was introduced. Its cartridge was .41 Colt with a case length nominally of 0.63″ with 163-grain heel-type lead bullet over 15 grains of black powder. A few years later, along with the revolutionary Colt Model 1877DA, a more powerful .41 Colt load appeared. It had a 0.93″ case with 200-grain heel-type lead bullet and 21 or 22 grains of black powder. This second round gained the moniker “Long” and the former one was then called “Short.” Various sources rate these heel-type bullets as being from 0.401″ to 0.408″ in diameter. The single .41 Short Colt round in my collection has a 0.401″ bullet.

In my opinion, heel-type bullets were the idea of a handloading demon. They have a full diameter upper body with a reduced diameter shank to fit inside the cartridge case. Bullet lube was usually carried in exposed grooves on the full-diameter part. This type of bullet was deadly — not because it was fired from powerful revolvers but because all the crud stuck to the exposed lube, setting up horrible infections if one lodged in a victim’s body. The same crud did nothing beneficial for revolver barrels either.