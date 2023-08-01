Ruger Hawkeye African

The folks at Ruger saw fit to design a dangerous game cartridge, releasing it in 2007 and calling it the .375 Ruger. Its parent case was the 404 Jeffery, which means it doesn’t have a “magnum” belt forward of the case head. Initially, I had mixed thoughts about the cartridge but bought one anyway. I should have never doubted it.

The .375 Ruger provides 150 fps over standard .375 H&H loads and fits in standard long-action rifles. While the .375 Ruger lacks the history of the .375 H&H, sometimes it’s good to say “history be #[email protected]*&%”!” Ruger offered the cartridge in the nice-looking Hawkeye African model consisting of either walnut/blued steel or a stainless/synthetic configuration, calling it the Alaskan model.

My African model stock is a nicely figured chunk of walnut, slim, trim and perfect for a walk-about rifle. Topped with a Leupold VX 3.5-10X40 CDS-ZL scope, it makes for a fast-shouldering stalking rifle that swings and tracks game beautifully, and powerful enough for hunting dangerous game too.