History

Total production numbers are uncertain but serial number 1,000,000 dates to 1960. In the first half of the 20th century, the 99 was tremendously popular with American big game hunters. After 1960, demand tapered off due to a number of factors — magnum cartridges, inexpensive military surplus rifles, the growth of reloading and the dominance of bolt-action hunting rifles.

Savage Arms had four proprietary cartridges. The .303 Savage was ballistically similar to the .30-30 Win. though generally with heavier bullets. Charles Newton, another eccentric genius, developed the .22 Savage High Power and the .250-3000 Savage. The .300 Savage was apparently developed by Savage designers. It was first offered for sale in late 1920 in the Savage 99 and the bolt-action model 1920. By this time Arthur Savage had sold his interest in Savage Arms and moved on to other ventures.

In this era, the .30-’06 was by-far the dominant American hunting cartridge and Savage Arms intended the .300 Savage to provide .30-’06 level performance. It kind of did if you use as a comparison the ’06 military load, which at the time was a 150-grain bullet at 2,700 fps. At 2,700 fps, the Savage was going flat out while the ’06 was loafing. Like other reloaders, I found it easy to get 2,900–2,950 fps with the ’06 even in 22″ barrels, and over 3,000 fps in 24″ barrels.

Savage designers met their goal of getting maximum results from a case that would fit and function in the Model 99. The .300 Savage is a remarkably modern case: 30-degree shoulder, short neck (0.221″), 1.871″ length overall and water capacity of approximately 52 grains. Compare these figures to 2007’s 6.5 Creedmoor which has a 30-degree shoulder, 0.285″ neck length, 1.920″ length overall and water capacity of 52.5 grains.

Factory .300 Savage cartridges claimed the 150-grain bullet at about 2,700 fps and the 180-grain at 2,400 in 24″ barrels, but both claims are a bit optimistic. In addition to the Model 99, Savage offered the .300 Savage in its short-action 1920 bolt rifle and Winchester even chambered the model 70 in .300 Savage. Since the standard-length action was also available in .30-’06, very few model 70s were ever made in .300 Savage, ironically making them valuable collector items.