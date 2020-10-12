Taurus Model 856 Defender And Ultralite

See It, Hit It
The Defender models feature a factory-installed post front sight with an integrated tritium vial. The face of the sight surrounding the tritium is bright orange resulting in one of the fastest acquisition front sights I’ve seen on a revolver. The 3" barrel provides a slight increase in muzzle velocity and longer sight radius yet the gun is still short enough for deep concealed carry. The DeSantis pocket holster I got for carrying the 856 UL snubby works just as well for the Defender.
The Defender comes in four standard models, all featuring the ergonomic Hogue rubber grips. These include a stainless-steel frame with matte finish, an ultralight aluminum alloy frame with matte finish, a stainless steel frame with black Tenifer finish and an aluminum alloy frame with hard coat black anodized finish. Because I received my Defender during the Coronavirus lock-down and associated panic gun buying, my choices were limited. I got the stainless steel matte finish with black grips which I promptly swapped out for some checkered gray/black striped Pachmayr 61252 G-10 Tactical Pistol Grips.
The hammer on both guns has a wide, checkered thumb rest and the triggers are smooth and wide. Trigger pull on both guns is just under 12 lbs. double-action and around 6 lbs. single-action. Although the guns are both called UltraLite, they are made from steel and absorb recoil pretty well.