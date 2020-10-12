Taurus Model 856 Defender And Ultralite

Mistakes

Prior to the 856 UL, I owned a couple of Taurus revolvers similar in size and features. One was a .22 Magnum with a polished black finish and gold hammer, trigger and cylinder release. It was a very attractive handgun, but the trigger pull in double-action mode was off the scale. For this reason, I let the gun go.

Later I had another Taurus revolver in the same form factor, a .327 Federal Magnum 6-shot revolver. I’m almost ashamed to tell you what happened to this gun but following the trend of gunwriter confessions I’ve seen in our pages lately, I confess to having unknowingly knocked it into a trash can. I only discovered it missing after the trash had been taken to the street and picked up. The Model 856 UL I reviewed is my replacement — only it’s a .38 Special instead of .327 Magnum because Taurus stopped producing .327 Magnum revolvers in the past year or two.

I think it’s a mistake but I’m not privy to their sales numbers. My new one is just as pretty as the first .22 Magnum. The finish is matte black rather than polished but with the gold hammer, trigger and cylinder latch it’s just as attractive. The rubber grip fits my hand well and looks good on the gun. It also does a good job of absorbing recoil.

The 856 UL DA/SA models are rated for +P ammo, making them an excellent choice for personal defense. The snubby weighs 15 oz. and has an overall length of 6.55″ and a height of 4.8″.

The newer Defender came about because some revolver fans wanted a 3″ barrel. It weighs 20 oz. with dimensions almost the same as the snubby except for the length of the barrel. Both guns are 1.41″ wide at the cylinders. The snubby is made of carbon steel in some color schemes and stainless steel in others. They are available in black, silver, burnt orange, azure and rouge or black anodized, oxide or matte with several grip options. If you don’t like the grip, Hogue has others as does Pachmayr.