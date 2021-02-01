The Same But Different

When the G3c Taurus sent me for this review arrived, the first thing I did was compare it to my Taurus G2, a subcompact frequently compared to the S&W Shield. The profile is almost identical, but there are slight modifications here and there. The G3c has more — and more aggressive — stippling to help secure the gun in wet or sweaty hands.

The front and rear ambidextrous “memory pads” unique to Taurus are present on the frame to accommodate firing and non-firing thumb and index finger placement. These pads do an excellent job of promoting a proper grip. The G3c definitely feels more secure in my hands than its predecessor.

The trigger guard is the same on the two guns, but the G3c’s accessory rail is slightly longer, giving an edge for handling a variety of aftermarket lights and lasers. The G3c trigger has a broader, flatter face than the G2’s and it angles more forward. All Taurus striker-fired pistols have a long take-up before the break but the trigger on the G3c is smoother, with a crisper break than the G2. I measured both guns with my Lyman Trigger pull gauge and with an average of five pulls each, both guns averaged 5.1 lbs.

The three magazines arriving with the G3c at first glance appeared identical to those of the G2, but upon closer inspection there are scallops along the seam of the mag extension and the bottom of the grip to assist in mag swaps. The mags with the test gun are 12-rounders, but if you live in a state that limits magazine capacity, 10-rounders are available.

The G3c slide assembly is similar to the slide of its G3 big brother. Instead of the G2’s deep scalloping forward of the ejection port, the G3c slide has a square profile with rounded edges along its entire length and, like the G3 slide, there are forward serrations. The G2 uses a mechanical “loaded” indicator but on the G3/G3c, Taurus elected to provide a notch at the rear of the barrel lug for a visual inspection of the chamber. The G3c uses the same striker-fire system with restrike capability as the G2 & G3. Both guns have a dual internal/external recoil spring.

The sights are different and at first, I didn’t like what I saw. My G2 has 3-dot sights with the rear being adjustable for windage and elevation. The front sight on the G3c has a small white dot while the rear sight is black and only drift-adjustable. The notch is the same size used by many aftermarket sights, making it easy to add night sights or other sights to match a user’s preference. The installed rear sight will work as the all-so-important ledge for one-handed slide cycling but I also decided TRUGLO orange night sights would be just the ticket for my old eyes.

We truly live in the Golden Age of Gun Ownership in many ways. It was Saturday night around 9:30. No gun stores open, but I found the TRUGLO sights I wanted on Amazon, clicked the order button and before the end of the day on Sunday I had them.