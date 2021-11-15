Rundown

Taurus has introduced their new Raging Hunter in three barrel lengths — 5.12″, 6.75″ and 8.37″, with a matte black or two tone finish. My test gun came in matte black with a 6.75″ barrel. The revolver tips the scales at 54 oz.

The new Raging Hunter incorporates a steel sleeve inserted into an aluminum-shrouded housing. The 6.75″ barrel is ported with four holes on each side of the front sight. A full-length underlug looks all business-like. Underneath the barrel in bright white lies the serial number. An integral Picatinny rail makes mounting optics quick and painless without having to install a base mount. The rail has nine slots for flexibility on optic placement.

The fully adjustable rear sight is all black with the standard square notch. The front sight consists of a black post. I elected to shoot the new Raging Hunter with optics so I skipped range sessions with iron sights. An UltraDot Matchdot II was mounted employing the rings which came with the optic. This red dot sight has withstood pounding abuse from other handguns producing copious amounts of bone-jarring recoil so I thought it would be a solid candidate for the .460 S&W Mag. The UltraDot has 11 adjustments for dot intensity which is ideal for changing light conditions. The red dot can be adjusted for 2, 4, 6 or 8 MOA along with two additional reticles. This is a superb optic for handgun hunters with many beneficial features.

A rubber grip with cushion insert is most welcome when touching off a .460 S&W Mag. The black grip is attached to the frame with a single screw that goes through the bottom. It is slightly textured with subtle finger grooves.

The massive black oxide cylinder holds five rounds. The cylinder features dual locks and it took me a while before I got the hang of it. The rear lock pushes forward while pressing downward simultaneously on the front thumb lock. This lock is located on the crane with both latches finely textured. The five-shot cylinder swings out to the left and rotates counterclockwise.

A large hammer spur is checkered aggressively to provide non-slip cocking. The trigger is both wide and smooth, much like you would encounter on a target trigger. The Raging Hunter features a transfer-bar safety with frame-mounted firing pin.