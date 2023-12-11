Snubbies — It's Not Just You

Back in the day, there were quite a few colorful nicknames for the short-barreled revolver. Some called them “card-table guns,” suggesting their effectiveness rapidly diminished once the target was more than about 10 feet away. Others called them “belly guns,” hinting they’d be best used if pressed against the stomach of a would-be assailant and the trigger worked as rapidly as possible. In either case, there’s a clear implication if you’re looking for accuracy out of a snubbie, you’re barking up the wrong tree.

The internet, however, offers pretty compelling evidence to the contrary. Hie thee to YouTube, and you can watch the late Bob Munden going three-for-three in terms of hitting a 200-yard gong with a J-Frame. Renowned shooter Jerry Miculek accomplishes the same 200-yard shot with his snubbie, but he holds it upside down and pulls the trigger with his pinky.

As with most things in life, the truth lies somewhere between the two extremes. Is the snub-nosed revolver mechanically accurate enough to make long-distance hits? Absolutely. Will the layperson be able to do so? Not without some serious practice!

It helps to remember the snubbie, however “cute” or unassuming it may be, is a purpose-driven tool. Yes, it can offer outsized firepower in a compact size but it only does so as a result of very noticeable and significant tradeoffs to shootability. However, I offer this — if we understand why these guns are so hard to wrangle, we emerge with some great lessons of how to make them do our bidding.