Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm EZ

The 380 Shield EZ has a capacity of 8+1, a barrel length just over 3-1/2" and a very easy packing weight of 18-1/2 oz. The frame is polymer while the slide and barrel are both stainless steel with an Armornite finish. Sights are excellent with a white dot front sight matched up with an adjustable-for-windage white dot rear sight. Available with or without a manual thumb safety, I went with the ambidextrous thumb safety. The addition of an excellent trigger, easily operated grip safety and two magazines gives us a perfect concealed carry personal protection pistol. Almost. Combined with its easy-to-operate slide and easy-to-load magazine, it’s also chambered in the easy shooting .380 ACP. There is no doubt in the past decade or so we have seen the arrival of excellent .380 ACP loads, meaning we are no longer relegated to nothing but full metal jackets. However, no matter how you slice it, a .380 is still a .380 and the argument continues as to just how good a self-defense round it is.
I do not feel at all uncomfortable carrying a .380 with today’s ammunition whether it is the Shield EZ or the Walther PPK. However, there is no doubt the 9mm is not only a better choice, we also have a greater proliferation of excellent self-defense loads with this larger nine. Apparently, there were enough requests to S&W, or maybe they were just planning it all along, as we now have the same basic Shield EZ chambered in 9mm and it’s not much larger than the original. In fact it has the same length barrel and is only slightly longer to accommodate the 9mm cartridge. This also means the action had to be changed to handle the 9mm loads. Neither the frame, nor the barrel, nor the slide are interchangeable on the two S&W Shields.