Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm EZ

Being on the Cutting Edge is a very good feeling. We have a long list of very powerful sixguns and semi-automatics available to us as well as wrist-wrenching and hand-numbing ammunition to go with them. There is a place for all of this, especially when hunting mean critters who have the ability to bite, claw and stomp us.

However, for the past decade or so the most activity has been found in self-defense sixguns, semi-automatics and ammunition. Many of those who choose to take charge of their own protection are also those who have naturally weaker hands or who simply have grown older with the attendant weakening of muscle tone. This group, of which I am definitely a member, have been discovered by the firearms and ammunition manufacturers and the good feeling I mentioned is the fact we were there first.

S&W was paying attention to the problem and their first answer was the M&P 380 Shield EZ. With the S&W announcement of this new self-defense pistol I found one already in the showcase at my dealer, Buckhorn Gun. The “EZ” stands for the easy-to-rack slide. Anyone who has been around semi-automatic pistols for a while knows some slides can be very difficult to operate manually and as we grow older this becomes even more of a problem. The M&P 380 Shield EZ not only features an easy-to-rack slide but an easy-to-load magazine, solving a second problem often found with semi-automatic pistols.