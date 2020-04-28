SIG Sauer Tango6T 1-6X24

The Tango6T 1-6x24

The new SDM-R is a system comprising a host weapon, an optical sight and a bevy of cool-guy accessories combining synergistically to become more than the sum of the individual parts. The SIG SAUER Tango6T optic is the brains of the monster. This scope reflects the current state of the art in close to mid-range tactical glass.

The Tango6T is a 1-6X variable power riflescope featuring a Second Focal Plane (SFP) reticle. This means the size of the reticle does not change with power adjustments. While this can make for a lot of extraneous math if you are trying to ring steel at a kilometer, it works perfectly for the SDM-R application.

The tube is aircraft-grade aluminum anodized in Flat Dark Earth. The Power Selector Ring includes a throw lever for quick adjustments and an ultra-bright Hellfire battery-powered illumination system makes the SDM-R a room-clearing hotrod at bad breath ranges. The illumination dial on the left side of the scope locks in place and offers scads of brightness settings as well as NVG compatibility. There is an “Off” position between each increment, so the scope is easy to operate even in a rush.

A built-in bullet drop compensation reticle helps with holdover estimates on the fly. The SFP design means the holdover stadia are true only at the highest magnification but this is obviously the setting you would be using to shoot at distance anyway. Thanks to the generous throw lever, it’s easy to make power changes without breaking your concentration through the optic. The scope is fog-proof and can live underwater at 20 meters indefinitely.

The optics package also includes an Alpha4 Ultralight Mount optimized for strength and modest weight. This mount is cut from a single piece of 7075 aluminum and attaches directly to a MIL-STD-1913 (“Picatinny”) rail. The scope body has the niftiest laser etched line on its left aspect to automatically true the scope to the mount, eliminating cant. Every scope maker in the industry should do this.