“Shoot Faster!”

Finding the Way

Accelerated accuracy starts with your reaction time to the threat, the presentation of your firearm from the holster and — most importantly — prepping your trigger for the all-important first shot. Remember, we are not talking about drawing your firearm to low-ready because you heard a bump in the night from your living room. We are talking about immediate action in response to someone trying to kill you.

Gunsite teaches a five-step process for the presentation of a firearm. It consists of Grip, Clear, Rotate, Smack and Look. The key to accelerated accuracy on your first shot is related to when you make first contact with the trigger during the presentation. We teach our students to touch the trigger at Smack, where you establish your two-hand firing grip on the firearm with your muzzle (and sights) oriented on the target.

As you move from Smack through Look, you smoothly take up the slack of the trigger until you reach “The Wall” — the point where you feel resistance from the trigger. This allows you to press the trigger as soon as you have an acceptable sight picture on the target. When done correctly, the result is the first shot breaking as you reach full extension in the presentation, or sooner if needed.

The cadence or speed of this process was best described to me by one of my mentors years ago as “Gas – Gas – Coast – Brake.” You should be focused on smooth speed for Grip and Clear (Gas), Rotate and Smack (Gas) then touch the trigger as you establish your two-handed firing grip. You then coast through Look while taking up the trigger slack to the wall. As you achieve your sight picture, you press the trigger and break the shot as you brake. This is what Gunsite doctrine refers to as the “Compressed Surprise Break.”

For follow-up shots, you rely on proper follow-through by managing recoil and muzzle flip with a strong grip, while resetting the trigger and returning to the wall. You reacquire your sight picture as fast as possible and once it is stable, you press the trigger through the wall and repeat as necessary.