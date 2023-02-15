EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Ruger One-Shot Sled

Written By GUNS Staff
The Ruger One-Shot is a direct magazine replacement for Ruger American rifles in short-action calibers, including many calibers used for hunting (350 Legend, 450 Bushmaster, 300 Blackout, .308 Winchester, 6.5 Creedmoor, etc.).

It allows for quick and easy loading of a single cartridge and provides smooth, single-round feeding, and can be a useful tool to slow down a new shooter or to simplify loading during range sessions. The Ruger One-Shot is also ideal for hunting — particularly in states with single-shot hunting regulations, such as Illinois.

The sled ships with a magazine well to adapt rifles configured from the factory to accept AR-, AI- or Mini Thirty-pattern magazines.

When inserted in the rifle, the One-Shot sled fits flush with the stock and does not interfere when carrying a slung rifle or shooting from a bag or backpack.

$24.95

shopruger.com

