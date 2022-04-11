Ruger .416 Hawkeye African

Safety In Mind

The Winchester-style safety has three positions: “fire,” a safe position locking the bolt handle closed and one in between that keeps the gun from firing but allows the bolt to be cycled to load/unload safely. The only complaint I have about the Hawkeye is it’s possible to accidentally bump the safety lever while opening the bolt so it snaps backward against the bolt between the front of the cocking assembly and the rear of the extractor, tying up the bolt out of battery.

No reasonable amount of force will dislodge it — it must be manually flipped back to “fire” in order to move the bolt. I did this by accident early on with the .416, though in fairness in shooting fast-moving rifle courses at Gunsite with a similarly equipped Ruger rifle, I did not have the same problem. Since this is a rifle for dangerous game, though, you’d be well-advised to train carefully to avoid this problem or have a gunsmith add a bevel to either the safety/cocking assembly/extractor so the safety will simply pop back out of the way when the bolt is pulled or pushed.

The rifle weighs a svelte 7.8 lbs. and feels slightly barrel heavy. A guide gun version of the Hawkeye has a 20″ barrel that’s 3″ shorter than the African. The lightness is helpful when carrying the gun all day, less pleasant if shooting all day, but that’s a fair tradeoff for a hunting gun. The muzzle brake helps — lean into it and press the trigger until the world explodes, followed a split second later by the muzzle blast washing over you. Plugs and muffs are a good idea. Removing the brake, which your intrepid correspondent did so all your questions may be answered, results in a notably more savage punch.