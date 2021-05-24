Two Of A Kind

These two revolvers are identical except for the chambering and caliber markings, “22 l.r.” and “22 WMR” on the left side of the barrel below the front sight. I found it interesting they use small letters for Long Rifle and capital letters for Winchester Magnum Rimfire. The only other difference is the cylinder capacity — nine rounds for the .22 LR and eight rounds for the .22 WMR. Construction is all stainless steel resulting in a weight of just under 39 oz. for these K-Frame sized sixguns. The stainless steel matched with rubber grips equals a .22 suited for heavy outdoor use with no worry about the weather. At this stage of my life they certainly will handle much worse weather than I want to be out and about in.

The barrel is actually a two-piece affair consisting of a barrel proper and a shroud. The heavy underlug design encloses and protects the ejector rod. This is very well carried out and one has to look carefully, or read the manual, to discover this is the case. The stainless steel is nicely polished and it’s obvious some good thought went into this model. Although the construction is all stainless steel, the fully adjustable rear sight and a front sight with a red insert are both black and easy to see.

The grips are black pebble-grained rubber with finger grooves and provide a secure and comfortable feeling. Instead of having one screw all the way through, each panel has its own screw and is completely supported by the grip frame. This is also an excellent idea as I have seen more than one new revolver come through with the singular grip screw tightened to the point of cracking the grip panel.

These sixguns are traditional double-action, meaning they can be fired either by simply pulling the trigger or, if one wants a more precise shot, by cocking the hammer first. The single-action pull is smooth and measures 4 lbs. on my Brownells Trigger Gauge and the double-action pull likewise slick at 12½ lbs. When shooting double-action, care is needed to make sure the trigger resets by going all the way forward. Failure to do so will lock up the action.

As mentioned above, these are K-Frame size and perfectly fit holsters I have on hand consisting of a home crafted thumb break design as well as a Safariland basket weave finished holster with a traditional safety strap. Either holster works well for secure carry in the field. The weight may be more than most would opt for in a concealed carry gun, however with the self-defense-specific .22 Magnum ammunition now available, the Magnum model results in an easy-to-use revolver with virtually no recoil. The .22 Long Rifle version, especially when loaded with such as the CCI Mini-Mag +V hollow points, is also a possibility for defensive use and once again with literally no recoil.