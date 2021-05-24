Range Time
Test targets came with both the .22 LR and .22 WMR with targets labeled as being fired at 15 meters. Both groups measured 1½" for nine-shots and eight-shots respectively. I decided to fire my groups at the same distance, however I always give myself a Mulligan so my groups are actually for eight shots and seven shots respectively.
The .22 LR version was tested with 18 different factory loads. I have found over the decades .22s can be very picky about loads and I always like to have at least 12 different loads to try. The two most accurate loads, with both turning in 7/8" groups, were the Winchester bulk pack “525” hollowpoint at 1,083 fps and CCI’s Green Tag clocking out at 943 fps. This CCI load required each cartridge to be pushed into the cylinder and I expected such tight fitting to result in accuracy and I was not disappointed.
All was well. And then I switched to the .22 Magnum sixgun. My first shots resulted in a 5" group, actually we could best call it a pattern. I always remember the 9-word speech Winston Churchill once gave in which he simply said: “Never give up, never give up, never give up.” I especially try to apply this when testing firearms as sometimes they need to simply be “shot-in” for lack of a better term and other times they may just prefer certain ammunition. I continued shooting this .22 Magnum with various kinds of ammunition and by the time I got to the 12th group it measured 2½". Not great but showing promise. The first shots were CCI Maxi-Mag and I was unable to ever get them to shoot very well. The last group put five rounds in just over 1" but the other three were nowhere close. CCI’s Maxi-Mag +V HP clocking out at 1,556 fps did group at 1-7/8" while the CCI/Speer GDHP designed for self-defense gave a good accounting with a 1-3/8" group for seven shots at a muzzle velocity of 1,270 fps. Winchester’s 28 JHP and Armscor’s 40 JHP both shot well at 1½" with muzzle velocities of 1,645 fps and 1,278 fps respectively.