Remington 721

Room 222

In 1950 Remington released the .222 Rem. cartridge. It was spectacularly successful as Remington apparently took great pains in making .222 ammunition. All the new Remington rifles were accurate but the Model 722 .222 Rem. rifles were especially influential. Right out of the box, and for not a lot of money, they outshot far more expensive rifles. They fostered the growth of both varmint shooting and bench rest competition.

In the ’40s and early ’50s a typical hunter owned a .22, a shotgun and a “big game” rifle. The moderately priced 721 series got hunters thinking they could specialize a bit. They didn’t need to make do with the old ’06 when they could have a M722 .222 Rem. and a M721 .30-06 for not much more than one Model 70.

The 721 action was a very strong one, both by design and from the use of high-quality steel and heat treatments. During the ’50s and ’60s, cartridge reloading became tremendously popular. More novice reloaders inevitably meant more reloading errors. The strong 721 action no doubt protected many a novice reloader from the consequences of his mistakes.

The 721/722/725 series were “discontinued” in 1962. In reality, with a few minor changes plus a redesigned stock, they were reborn as the Remington 700, still made today and with estimated total production of 5 million units. The trends introduced back in 1948 by the 721/722 — adapting to new technology, action length tailored to cartridge length, consistent accuracy, value for money, cartridge specialization — are all things we take for granted today.

