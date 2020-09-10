Conviction Ti
Based off the PROOF Research Conviction bolt-action rifle, the Conviction Ti takes the precision tactical rifle to the next level — and a lower weight class — with a lightweight, titanium receiver, match-grade, carbon fiber barrel and carbon fiber stock.
Chambered in 10 calibers from 6mm to .300 Win. Mag. known for long-range performance, including favorites such as 6.5mm Creedmoor and .308 Win., barrel lengths measure 20" to 28" with custom lengths and threading/muzzle brakes available upon special order. The titanium action, available for right and left hand, features an integral optic rail, modified ball or tactical bolt knob and Cerakote finish.