If you’ve been around as long as I have, you’ve seen the evolution in firearms. No longer are bolt-action rifles encompassed in heavy wood stocks with clunky actions, but rather combine modern machining and materials to create precision instruments capable of performance we never thought possible.

Since 2012, PROOF Research has been a driving force of innovation. Producing carbon fiber and steel barrels, advanced composite materials and complete rifle systems, they’ve set new standards for accuracy, weight and durability and have showcased their experience in their latest rifle build, the Conviction Ti.