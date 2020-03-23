What You’ve Got

If you live in an apartment or condo, your first step in assessing your situation should be to determine where your basic resources are, how they work and who controls them. To be more specific, you need to understand how your water, your hot water, your heat and your electricity get to your apartment and what elements — if any — you can access or control. For example, if your unit has a dedicated water heater, you should know where it is located, how it is powered and whether you — or anyone else — has access to it. Why? Because if there is a disruption in the supply of tap water, your water heater represents an important reserve of potable water you can potentially use to survive. All you need is a short section of garden hose with a female fitting and the knowledge to drain the tank. If the water heater is located in a lockable service room, you may also have extra storage space for other survival supplies.

Understanding how your heat, oven and range work enables you to know which resources are affected during different types of situations. For example, if you have electric heat and a gas stove, a power outage caused by a winter ice storm means your heat and lights are out, but you can still cook easily and boost your morale by maintaining a degree of normalcy during a crisis situation. The ability to boil water is not only useful for cooking and sanitizing drinking water, it also means you can fill a few old-fashioned hot water bottles to tuck into beds or sleeping bags to help stay warm. Although an oven isn’t recommended as a primary source of heat, using it for cooking during the emergency can certainly help take the chill out of the apartment. You can also extend the heat it generates to other areas of the apartment by placing a few bricks into the oven while you cook. They absorb heat and can then be carefully removed to serve as sources of radiant heat elsewhere. Make sure you handle the hot bricks with oven mitts or heavy gloves and place them on properly insulated surfaces to ensure safety.

Again, the key to making use of these strategies is understanding how your utilities work and what is really affected during different types of outages. As simple as this may sound, many apartment and condo dwellers don’t have a clue. Don’t let that be you.