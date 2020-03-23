In its simplest form, prepping means having the resources necessary to ensure you and your family can maintain a safe, healthy lifestyle during disruptions in the normal function of society. Whether those disruptions are caused by a weather event, a power outage, civil unrest or any other reason, you and your loved ones should have the supplies and the skills to stay safe, warm, well-fed and hydrated until things return to normal. This basic concept applies to everyone, including those who live in apartments, condos or other types of housing offering less space and fewer options than a typical single-family home.

Fortunately, with a little research and creativity, everyone can be better prepared — no matter where you call home.