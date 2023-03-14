Playing Catch-Up

Colt 2020 Python .357 Magnum Revolver

When I wrote up the long-awaited 3″ stainless Colt Python 2020 for this magazine, I had to say: “I don’t like the new Colt adjustable revolver sights at all, not on the Python and not on the Anaconda. On our test sample, as you’ll see in the photos, the rear sight leaf came out of the box offset to the right, and this is where it sent its shots. This sight is a pain in the butt to adjust.”

It wasn’t just me. Damn near every serious shooter who tried the 2020 Python in any barrel length picked up on the same thing. Bill Wilson and I made a video on it. Neither of us liked the Colt sight. Bill Wilson, unlike me, did something about it.

The new Wilson sight for the updated Colts appeared in early November of 2022. I was in Berryville, Ark. at the Wilson Combat facility that month and got mine installed while I was there. The front sight is a square Patridge with red or green fiber optic insert; I opted for green because it “pops” just a little better for me, but that’s subjective.

The rear sight is what makes the big difference, though. The adjustments are much more precise, positive, repeatable and they hold their adjustments. That is what ticked off Python connoisseur Wilson more than anything else, because the original sight ruined the Python’s legendary accuracy.

I had not found the new ones to fully live up to the standards earlier Pythons had established for me in terms of accuracy. For instance, with Black Hills match wadcutters, the original sights had given me 2.10″ at 25 yards for five shots, the best three in 0.85″, while with the Wilson sights the same revolver put five of the same rounds in one ragged hole at 25 yards, 1.05″ center to center, with the best coverable by a 12-gauge shotgun slug. The overall group had been cut exactly in half; it was barely off center, but the screwdriver quickly fixed that.

Price, adjusted for inflation, compares favorably to the optional Elliason sights Colt offered for the Python in the old days.