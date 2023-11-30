Pin Shoot #30

How Much Does Recoil Slow You Down?

The degree to which recoil slows you down when you’re “shooting on the clock” depends largely on just what needs to be shot. In the main events at the Pin Shoot, those chunks of wood have to be blasted three feet back off a steel table or the clock will keep running. One center hit with a powerful round — full power 10mm, say, or the more popular .45 ACP — will generally do the job with a single hit. Shoot it with a 9mm, and the lighter bullet often won’t generate enough momentum to clear the pin from the table. So, a follow-up shot to where you’re already aimed will get it off the table more quickly than if you left it lying there and came back to it later — but if you’d used a potent-enough round, you wouldn’t have had to shoot it again at all and would already have moved on to the next target.

This year for the first time there was a Minor Stock event for five pins with a 9mm. It worked because the pins were set much closer to the rear of the table. Shooters with 147-grain standard-pressure 9mm told me their pins were leaving the table okay with a single hit. I used 127-grain +P+ Winchester Ranger, which just reefed them the short distance off the back of the table.

When you fire one shot per target on multiple targets, you have time to recover from the recoil as you are transitioning to the next target and a “kick” makes less difference. Our score times were the best five out of six five-pin tables. With my Springfield 1911A1 tuned and fitted with a recoil compensator by Mike Plaxco in the 1980s (we miss you, Mike!) my overall time for 25 pins was only half a second faster than my stock gun score shot with an out-of-the-box Springfield Armory Range Officer 1911A1 .45. This just ain’t a helluva lot of difference.

Yes, I shot the 9mm Stock — same array, same rules except, as noted, the pins were closer to the rear of the table. The 9mm was an XD-M with those hot +P+ rounds. My time there was only eight-tenths of a second faster for 25 pins than with the Plaxco .45 Pin Gun, only 1.3 seconds faster than with the 5″ unmodified Range Officer .45. Both .45s were loaded with hot Federal HST 230-grain +P at nominal 950 foot-

seconds velocity.

For an experienced shooter with good grip and stance, multiple targets just don’t get shot a whole lot faster with the lighter-kicking caliber. Repeated shots on a single, static target will generally show more difference, again because there’s no transition time in which to recover from the recoil.